Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,002 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Globe Life worth $17,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter worth $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Globe Life by 22.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter worth $94,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Globe Life by 16.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.28. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.39 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

In other Globe Life news, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,203.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $596,108.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,501,205 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.20.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

