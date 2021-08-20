Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,442 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.33% of Alliance Data Systems worth $16,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 949.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADS opened at $90.15 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $39.77 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.30. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. Equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.06.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

