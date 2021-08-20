Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,274 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Targa Resources worth $16,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $3,464,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $2,031,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1,469.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 34,612 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRGP opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $49.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRGP. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

