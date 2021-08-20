Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,671 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.88% of Whiting Petroleum worth $18,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WLL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth $145,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

WLL stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.46. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $57.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.49.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WLL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.