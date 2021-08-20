Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 107,177 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,177 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of Cirrus Logic worth $20,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $39,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,155.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,606 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,923. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $77.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.83. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.84 and a 52-week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRUS. Loop Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.41.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

