Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys Shares of 656,537 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 656,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,440,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 7.74% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the third quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 2.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,680,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 128,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter.

PJUL opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.77. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $30.08.

