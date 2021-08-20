Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,697,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 138,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 6.28% of Aemetis worth $18,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $1,260,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $1,513,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $4,074,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 1,883.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 308,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $8.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $263.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -0.15. Aemetis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aemetis Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

