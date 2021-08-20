Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 88.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,962,689 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of Plug Power worth $17,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

PLUG opened at $23.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.79. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLUG has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.69.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

