Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,561 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Syneos Health worth $17,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,844,000 after buying an additional 844,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,776,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,712,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,531,000 after buying an additional 993,476 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,938,000 after buying an additional 101,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,235,000 after buying an additional 108,162 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $88.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $92.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $95,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $512,168,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,350,309 shares of company stock worth $515,935,840. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

