Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $16.86 Million Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,102 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 38,504 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of American Airlines Group worth $16,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,542,000 after acquiring an additional 197,361 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,414 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 42,946 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 272,578 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,515,000 after buying an additional 61,670 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 54,267 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $736,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

