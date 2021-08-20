Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $17.55 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Owens Corning worth $17,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,333,000 after acquiring an additional 645,355 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Owens Corning by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,261 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Owens Corning by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,165,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,415,000 after acquiring an additional 59,141 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $196,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 35.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,690,000 after buying an additional 436,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

OC opened at $91.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.62. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $63.03 and a twelve month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

