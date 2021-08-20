Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $18.04 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,114 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Discovery worth $18,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,564,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Discovery by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 116,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

