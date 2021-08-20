Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $18.10 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.26 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.94.

