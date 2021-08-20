Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $18.49 Million Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of EastGroup Properties worth $18,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65,906 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,311,000 after buying an additional 123,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,668,000 after buying an additional 271,972 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 977,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,076,000 after buying an additional 33,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 41.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,946,000 after buying an additional 285,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Shares of EGP stock opened at $174.72 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $178.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.23.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

EGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.11.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.