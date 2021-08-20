Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $18.83 Million Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,523 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of First Horizon worth $18,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253,300 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,045,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,794,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 777.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,171 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,913,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FHN stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

