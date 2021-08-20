Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $18.97 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $18,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $155.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.26. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

