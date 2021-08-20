Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $19.10 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,827 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Discovery worth $19,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 56.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DISCK. TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.