Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $19.34 Million Stake in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,545,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,510 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 5.84% of Carter Bankshares worth $19,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 8.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of CARE stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

