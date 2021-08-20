Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $19.65 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Nordson worth $19,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth $107,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,293 shares of company stock valued at $4,240,375. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN opened at $226.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.29. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $229.81. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

