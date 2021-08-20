Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $20.32 Million Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.31% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $20,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $114,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $54.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 11,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $563,086.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,340,869.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,977 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,467.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,273 shares of company stock worth $3,404,516 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BJ. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.01.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

