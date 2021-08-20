Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of Life Storage worth $17,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 51.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 47.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSI. KeyCorp increased their price target on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.81.

NYSE:LSI opened at $120.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.22 and a 52-week high of $121.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.52.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

