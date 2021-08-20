Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,684 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.21% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $17,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 83.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 399.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of BMRC opened at $36.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $469.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.