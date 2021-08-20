Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Masimo worth $20,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 8.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $278.04 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 72.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.28.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MASI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.80.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

