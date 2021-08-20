Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of The Toro worth $19,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the second quarter worth approximately $955,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Toro by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Toro by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTC. Robert W. Baird lowered The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

NYSE:TTC opened at $108.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.73. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

