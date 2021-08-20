Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,353,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 638,913 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Lumen Technologies worth $18,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $194,805,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,518,000 after buying an additional 50,146 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,377,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,896,000 after buying an additional 320,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $134,735,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

LUMN stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. Analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

