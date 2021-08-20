Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 16,486 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,486 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Regency Centers worth $19,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 17.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Regency Centers by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 36.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,521 shares of company stock worth $1,252,997 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REG. TheStreet raised Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Shares of REG stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

