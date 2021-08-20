Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 91,595 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 96.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,595 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Unity Software worth $20,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,174,000 after buying an additional 5,715,289 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,805,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,248,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,851,000 after buying an additional 2,010,904 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,606,000 after buying an additional 1,999,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group raised its position in Unity Software by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,390,000 after buying an additional 1,901,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Shares of U opened at $116.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.78. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.91.

In related news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 14,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $1,456,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,618.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $11,437,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 943,368 shares of company stock valued at $95,613,125.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.