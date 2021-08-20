Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,497 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of DaVita worth $17,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 1,569,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,705.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,977 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,235. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVA. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

DaVita stock opened at $132.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.85 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

