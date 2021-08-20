Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 104,285 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 104,285 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of CenterPoint Energy worth $19,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,222,000 after acquiring an additional 95,549 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,684.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 38,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNP opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

