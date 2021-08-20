Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 294,635 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 741,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 294,635 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Relx were worth $19,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

NYSE RELX opened at $29.92 on Friday. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.3351 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

RELX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Relx Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.