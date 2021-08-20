Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 41,317 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 41,317 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of First Solar worth $17,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Solar by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in First Solar by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 16,420 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of FSLR opened at $92.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.66. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.52 and a twelve month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.55.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $43,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,400.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,934. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.