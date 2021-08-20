Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 56,625 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 841,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,625 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Kimco Realty worth $17,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIM opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.46.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

