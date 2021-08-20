Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 557,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,862,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $24,174,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $14,024,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $5,080,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $4,216,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $2,496,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Shares of OGN opened at $34.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

