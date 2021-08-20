AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.36

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.36 and last traded at $51.29, with a volume of 5059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.31.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.50 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 125.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 638,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

