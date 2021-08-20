Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $291.85

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 291.85 ($3.81) and traded as high as GBX 295.67 ($3.86). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 295 ($3.85), with a volume of 669,262 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 291.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 3.52.

In other Allianz Technology Trust news, insider Neeta Patel purchased 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.95) per share, with a total value of £495.28 ($647.09).

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

