AllSafe Trading Up 30.6% Over Last Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $373,121.20 and approximately $204.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00058971 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000655 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.