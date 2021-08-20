Allworth Financial LP Buys 3,902 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,319,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,486,000 after buying an additional 1,476,773 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,521,000 after buying an additional 1,472,994 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,143,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,550,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,849,000 after buying an additional 905,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.13. The stock had a trading volume of 214,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,545,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.99.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.43) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

