Allworth Financial LP Buys 436 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 281,327 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $457.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $414.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $455.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

