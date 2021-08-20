Allworth Financial LP Has $1.04 Billion Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,661,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 19.2% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.41% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $1,038,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $223,000. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,953,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,646. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $230.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

