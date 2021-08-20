Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.86. The company had a trading volume of 64,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,279. The stock has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

