Allworth Financial LP Raises Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,092,000 after purchasing an additional 952,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,181,000 after purchasing an additional 701,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,265,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,493,000 after purchasing an additional 135,898 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $2,091,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. Insiders sold 445,436 shares of company stock valued at $32,474,713 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.53. 57,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,634,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.09.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

