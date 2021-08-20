Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,475 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,731 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,418 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 96,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $22,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 195,435 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.62. 31,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,678. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.08. The company has a market cap of $178.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

