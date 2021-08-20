Allworth Financial LP Trims Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,962 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.46. The stock had a trading volume of 180,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,173,381. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $356.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $1,930,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,511 shares of company stock worth $74,569,260 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.