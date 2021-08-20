ALLY Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $59,975.00 (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. One ALLY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ALLY has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $13.65 million and approximately $59,975.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ALLY

ALLY (CRYPTO:ALY) is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official website is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

