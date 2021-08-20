Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $405.74 million and $65.09 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00051226 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002990 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00012674 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003396 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

