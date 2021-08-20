Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s 9th Largest Position

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after buying an additional 58,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,752 shares of company stock worth $323,857,048. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $21.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,759.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,533. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,639.39. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

