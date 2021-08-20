Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.8% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 18.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after acquiring an additional 215,663 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 465,752 shares of company stock valued at $323,857,048. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $30.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,768.74. 774,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,554. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,644.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

