Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is BTC Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL stock traded up $22.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,735.82. The company had a trading volume of 21,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,779. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,575.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,767.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.