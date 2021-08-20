Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $19.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,733.28. 15,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,779. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,575.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,767.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

