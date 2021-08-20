Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lessened by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 99,591 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $148,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 63.1% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 31,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,814,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,713.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,767.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,575.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

